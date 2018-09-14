Overview of Dr. Vincent Honrubia, MD

Dr. Vincent Honrubia, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Honrubia works at SOUTH TEXAS SINUS INSTITUTE in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.