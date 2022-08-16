Dr. Vineeth Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vineeth Mohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vineeth Mohan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Mohan works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5271Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tomsich Health and Medical Center of Palm Beach County525 OKEECHOBEE BLVD, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 804-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Lauren Schachter and I am a new patient of Dr. Mohan. He is one of the finest doctors I have ever had the pleasure to know. Not only is he super smart but he is kind (which means alot to me). I am a former news journalist and research quite a bit. He always responds to my emails and when lab results are in, he responds as soon as possible with a very thorough and helpful email. I am thankful and grateful to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Vineeth Mohan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
