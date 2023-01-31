Dr. Vishvesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishvesh Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Vishvesh Mehta, MD
Dr. Vishvesh Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge3663 US 9 N Ste 102, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-7575
-
2
ENT and Allergy Associates - Woodbridge485 Us 1 S Ste 350, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 549-3934
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Overall very good
About Dr. Vishvesh Mehta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1942243357
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.