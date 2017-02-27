Overview of Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM

Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rizzo works at 21St Century Footcare in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY and Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Ankle Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.