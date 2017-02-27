See All Podiatrists in Bay Shore, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Bay Shore, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM

Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Rizzo works at 21St Century Footcare in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY and Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Ankle Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rizzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    21St Century Footcare
    24 Brentwood Rd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 666-8100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    134 S Central Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 825-6716
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Usha George MD
    811 WALT WHITMAN RD, Melville, NY 11747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 423-6906
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Ankle Arthroscopy
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Arthroscopy
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982679791
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

