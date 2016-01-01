Dr. Vivien Yap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivien Yap, MD
Overview of Dr. Vivien Yap, MD
Dr. Vivien Yap, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Yap works at
Dr. Yap's Office Locations
General Pediatrics Inpatient Hospitalists1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vivien Yap, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yap accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
