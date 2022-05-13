Dr. Vladimir Krichevsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krichevsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Krichevsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vladimir Krichevsky, MD
Dr. Vladimir Krichevsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Krichevsky works at
Dr. Krichevsky's Office Locations
Dr. Krichevsky Medical PC517 Ocean View Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 934-5559
Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC160 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (464) 742-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I called Dr. Krichevsky’s office because of a medical emergency; he was booked for the whole day but Irina, the receptionist, managed to squeeze me in. During my visit, all the tests were done, the diagnosis was established, and the medication was prescribed. I am very happy with Dr. Krichevsky and his team!
About Dr. Vladimir Krichevsky, MD
- Urology
- English, Polish
- 1619931359
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krichevsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krichevsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krichevsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krichevsky has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krichevsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krichevsky speaks Polish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Krichevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krichevsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krichevsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krichevsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.