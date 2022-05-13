Overview of Dr. Vladimir Krichevsky, MD

Dr. Vladimir Krichevsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Krichevsky works at Dr. Krichevsky Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.