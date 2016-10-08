Overview

Dr. Wayne Margolis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Margolis works at Wayne S Margolis, MD, PA in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Carotid Artery Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.