Dr. Wayne Panullo, MD
Dr. Wayne Panullo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Ct Gastroenterology Consultants PC40 Temple St Ste 4A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 777-0304
- 2 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 777-0304
- 3 9 Washington Ave Ste 3, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 453-0768
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Highly recommend Dr. Panullo and his team of professionals.
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Washington University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Panullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panullo has seen patients for Dysphagia, Anemia and Unexplained Weight Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panullo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Panullo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panullo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.