Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM
Overview of Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM
Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Nach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nach's Office Locations
-
1
Wendy Nach Dpm15-01 Broadway Ste 30C, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-6656
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nach?
Dr Nach’s staff was friendly & helpful. Dr Nach was on time & didn’t keep us waiting. She is competent, very kind, knowledgeable & caring. She also is informative by explaining my issues & how to best address them offering choices to see what works well for me. I definitely recommend going to see Dr Nach, she will take excellent care of you.
About Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831116607
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nach works at
Dr. Nach has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.