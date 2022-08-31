See All Podiatrists in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Fair Lawn, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM

Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Nach works at Nach Wendy DPM in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Nach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wendy Nach Dpm
    15-01 Broadway Ste 30C, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 794-6656

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nach?

    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr Nach’s staff was friendly & helpful. Dr Nach was on time & didn’t keep us waiting. She is competent, very kind, knowledgeable & caring. She also is informative by explaining my issues & how to best address them offering choices to see what works well for me. I definitely recommend going to see Dr Nach, she will take excellent care of you.
    Michele Lewen — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nach to family and friends

    Dr. Nach's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nach

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM.

    About Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831116607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nach has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wendy Nach, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.