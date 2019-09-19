See All Pediatricians in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Wieslaw Jakubowski, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wieslaw Jakubowski, MD

Dr. Wieslaw Jakubowski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA.

Dr. Jakubowski works at JAKUBOWSKI WESLEY MD OFFICE in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jakubowski's Office Locations

  1
    Noe Lira MD
    5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 340, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 985-2111
  2
    5945 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 694-1603

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fever Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr. Wieslaw Jakubowski, MD
    About Dr. Wieslaw Jakubowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1164512075
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wieslaw Jakubowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakubowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jakubowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jakubowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jakubowski works at JAKUBOWSKI WESLEY MD OFFICE in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jakubowski’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakubowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakubowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakubowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakubowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

