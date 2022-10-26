Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. William Davis, MD
Dr. William Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
OrthoCarolina Foot Ankle Institute2001 Vail Ave Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894
-
2
OrthoCarolina10030 Gilead Rd # 160, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 323-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
He drew a picture of my ankle and explained how my ankle is after all these years. He is very positive. I have had it for many years.
About Dr. William Davis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1710960802
Education & Certifications
- New York
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane University
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Limb Pain, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.