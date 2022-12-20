Dr. William Rolle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rolle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rolle, MD
Dr. William Rolle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, UPMC Community Osteopathic and UPMC Harrisburg.
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania3399 Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-5530
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Community Osteopathic
- UPMC Harrisburg
I have been a patient of Dr Rolle for over 15 years. His treatment team provides a level of care unparalleled in the area. His dedication and ability to educate his patients as well as his precise instructions to team members brings me comfort during the operation procedures. I cannot thank Dr Rolle enough for always being professional yet compassionately friendly !
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1326015207
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Rolle works at
