Dr. William Strickland, MD

Neurology
2.4 (67)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Strickland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Strickland works at STRICKLAND GARRISON W MD PHD in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    W. Garrison Strickland, MD PHD, PC
    300 20th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-2214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Firstly, his staff is AMAZING! They are so helpful with any questions i have. The dr listens to my concerns and actually helped me find out what was wrong. I recommend him for ANY concerns you have with your health. All of these other reviews are UNTRUE! I am grateful for what he has done for me.
    — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. William Strickland, MD

    • Neurology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306841424
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University of Alabama
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strickland works at STRICKLAND GARRISON W MD PHD in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Strickland’s profile.

    Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

