Dr. Won Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Won Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Won Yu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
-
1
Won K Yu, MD, MPH, INC17400 Irvine Blvd Ste F, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 937-9400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 2:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
Dr Yu practices safe Covid-19 practices in his office. Dr. Thoughtfully considered all of my complicated history in both what to prescribe, to test me and ultimately to have a procedure with him. His staff is amazingly on-point. Jen follows up immediately. Dr. Conveys test results punctually. I would highly recommend the office and the office manager as well.
About Dr. Won Yu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Korean
- 1720065303
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center, Chs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Indigestion, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.