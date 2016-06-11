See All General Surgeons in Garden City, NY
Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Garden City, NY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD

Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Xenophontos works at Long Island Vascular & Surgical, PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Xenophontos' Office Locations

    Long Island Vascular & Surgical, PC
    231 WASHINGTON AVE, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 227-2721

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 11, 2016
    He saved my father's leg from amputation. Grateful for Dr. Xenophontos expertise. My father likes how he explained everything in terms he understood.
    North Merrick, NY — Jun 11, 2016
    About Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1790735991
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Suny
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xenophontos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xenophontos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xenophontos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xenophontos works at Long Island Vascular & Surgical, PC in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Xenophontos’s profile.

    Dr. Xenophontos has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xenophontos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xenophontos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xenophontos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xenophontos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xenophontos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

