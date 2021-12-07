Overview of Dr. Yale Fisher, MD

Dr. Yale Fisher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.



Dr. Fisher works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Drusen and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.