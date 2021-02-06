Overview

Dr. Yale Samole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Samole works at My Cardiologist in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiomegaly and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.