Overview of Dr. Yale Shulman, MD

Dr. Yale Shulman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Shulman works at Shulman Urology in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.