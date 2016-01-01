See All Hematologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Yasmin Abaza, MB BCH

Hematology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yasmin Abaza, MB BCH

Dr. Yasmin Abaza, MB BCH is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abaza works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abaza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Robert H Lurie Cancer Center
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 587-4322
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medical Group
    676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion Ste 850, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Yasmin Abaza, MB BCH

    • Hematology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033548383
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasmin Abaza, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abaza works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Abaza’s profile.

    Dr. Abaza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

