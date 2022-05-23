Overview of Dr. Yitzhak Haim, MD

Dr. Yitzhak Haim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Haim works at Central Florida Pulmonary Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.