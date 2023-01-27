Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krespi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD
Overview of Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD
Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Technion Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Krespi's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at East 59th Street110 E 59th St Rm 10A, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Krespi is a gifted surgeon and very well respected in his field. He is a very warm individual, if you show him respect. I suspect that many of the negative reviews were from patients who literally don't respect the knowledge and commitment of a man like Dr. Krespi. They don't get it. I had several procedures done over 20 years ago for sleep apnea,and he literally saved my life.
About Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1417042565
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center
- Technion Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
