Dr. Yuri McKee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yuri McKee, MD

Dr. Yuri McKee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. McKee works at East Valley Ophthalmology in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Ophthalmology
    5620 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 981-6111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Diseases

Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yuri McKee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154313989
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yuri McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKee works at East Valley Ophthalmology in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McKee’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

