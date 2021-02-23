Overview of Dr. Yuri McKee, MD

Dr. Yuri McKee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. McKee works at East Valley Ophthalmology in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.