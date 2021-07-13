Overview of Dr. Yuxuan Jin, MD

Dr. Yuxuan Jin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Jin works at NYU Langone Medical Associates--Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in New York, NY, East Meadow, NY and Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.