Dr. Zan Mra, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zan Mra, MD

Dr. Zan Mra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University At Buffalo State University Of New York

Dr. Mra works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4022
  2. 2
    New York E.N.T. Head & Neck Associates
    1 Brookdale Plz Ste 157, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-6366
  3. 3
    Be Well Primary Health Care Center LLC
    3007 Farragut Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 253-9355
  4. 4
    Mount Sinai Ambulatory Services - ENT Clinic
    17 E 102nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 659-8554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deafness
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Deafness
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed

Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Zan Mra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710050497
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harlem Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zan Mra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mra has seen patients for Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

