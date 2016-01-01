Dr. Zan Mra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zan Mra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zan Mra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University At Buffalo State University Of New York
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4022
New York E.N.T. Head & Neck Associates1 Brookdale Plz Ste 157, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6366
Be Well Primary Health Care Center LLC3007 Farragut Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 253-9355
Mount Sinai Ambulatory Services - ENT Clinic17 E 102nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-8554
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Burmese
- 1710050497
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- Harlem Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
