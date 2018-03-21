Dr. Zarina Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zarina Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zarina Hussain, MD
Dr. Zarina Hussain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
-
1
Advantia OB-GYN Germantown12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 206, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 768-4535
-
2
Olney18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 275, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 768-4535
-
3
Advantia OB-GYN Germantown Beltsville12240 Indian Creek Ct Ste 130A, Beltsville, MD 20705 Directions (301) 681-6772
-
4
Advantia OB-GYN Germantown Shady Grove9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 315, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 768-4535
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
I had a great experience with Dr. Hussiain, she was kind, experienced, and easy to talk to. I have recommended her to several of my friends.
About Dr. Zarina Hussain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1245291400
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hussain speaks Gujarati.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.