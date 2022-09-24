Overview of Dr. Zia Khan, MD

Dr. Zia Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cinncinati and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and William Bee Ririe Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Desert Cardiovascular Consultants in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.