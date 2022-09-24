See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Zia Khan, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zia Khan, MD

Dr. Zia Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cinncinati and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and William Bee Ririe Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Desert Cardiovascular Consultants in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Cardiovascular Consultants
    5785 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 822-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • William Bee Ririe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Headache
Atherosclerosis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?

    Sep 24, 2022
    The staff are friendly and well trained. They keep in touch with follow-up calls. Dr. Kahn is incredibly knowledgeable and skilled. He listens to your questions and concerns and gives clear instructions.
    — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zia Khan, MD
    About Dr. Zia Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386633543
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cinncinati
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zia Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Desert Cardiovascular Consultants in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Khan speaks French, Hindi and Urdu.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
