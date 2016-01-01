Dr. Julia Grachevskaya, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grachevskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Grachevskaya, OD
Overview of Dr. Julia Grachevskaya, OD
Dr. Julia Grachevskaya, OD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Grachevskaya works at
Dr. Grachevskaya's Office Locations
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3185Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julia Grachevskaya, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1568726446
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grachevskaya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grachevskaya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grachevskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grachevskaya works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grachevskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grachevskaya.
