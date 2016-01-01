Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love, has several top-rated healthcare facilities. Ranked #1 are the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian. Of special note for children’s care is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. There are several medical centers and primary care clinics that serve the suburbs. The VA has a medical center as well as community-based outpatient clinics. And great resources exist for the uninsured.

Philadelphia’s Top-Rated Facilities

One of Philadelphia’s most accomplished healthcare facilities is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The first hospital in the nation to exclusively practice children’s care, it has 594 beds and ranks #2 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:

  • #1 in Pediatric Cancer and Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology
  • #4 in Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • #8 in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery

For comprehensive care, U.S. News ranks the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian at #1. It ranks #13 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll and nationally in 12 adult specialties, including #10 in cancer.

