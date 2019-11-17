Mark Damberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Damberg, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Mark Damberg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA.
Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions (425) 957-9000
Had Mark as my primary care physician for a few years (has moved), always had time to discuss issues and follow up on requests.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952606477
Mark Damberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Mark Damberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Damberg.
