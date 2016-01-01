Saint Paul residents have access to many healthcare facilities in their local area. Of these facilities, most notably are the United Hospital, Regions Hospital, and the M Health Fairview St. Joseph's Campus for general care. Children’s care is provided through the Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare-St. Paul. And veterans can find care through neighboring clinics such as the Fort Snelling VA Clinic.
U.S. News ranks the United Hospital as #4 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and #7 in Minnesota. They’re high performers in 11 different procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Regions Hospital as #7 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and #10 in Minnesota. They’re high performers in seven different procedures and conditions, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: