Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Plano, Texas

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Plano, TX

Find qualified optometrists near you in Plano, TX who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

783 Results for Optometry near Plano, TX

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Plano, TX

Just outside Dallas, residents of Plano have several large healthcare systems available to them, including Texas Health. For children’s and women’s healthcare within Plano’s city limits, there are Children’s Medical Center Plano and Plano Women’s Healthcare, respectively. Plano VA Clinic offers primary care and mental health services for veterans seeking care and is part of the VA North Texas Healthcare System.

Plano’s Top-Rated Facilities

Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano makes U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings in Cardiology & Heart Surgery at #40. Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano is also high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:

  • heart bypass surgery
  • heart failure
  • lung cancer surgery

U.S. News rates Medical City Plano as high performing in three procedures and conditions, including:

  • colon cancer surgery
  • kidney failure
4 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.