Dr. Aaron Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Inland Urology Medical Group210 W Bonita Ave Ste 100, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 623-3428
Casa Colina Centers For Rehabilitation255 E Bonita Ave Ste 1B, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 596-7733
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Professional and very concerned about patient.
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Lac Usc Co Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Hydrocele, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
