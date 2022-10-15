See All Urologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Aaron Nguyen, MD

Urology
3.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Pomona, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Nguyen, MD

Dr. Aaron Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at INLAND UROLOGY MEDICAL GROUP in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Urology Medical Group
    210 W Bonita Ave Ste 100, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 623-3428
  2. 2
    Casa Colina Centers For Rehabilitation
    255 E Bonita Ave Ste 1B, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 596-7733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocele
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Overactive Bladder
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
Balanoposthitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Cancer
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery
Varicocele
Vasectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LACare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Professional and very concerned about patient.
    David NGUYEN — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Aaron Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1609863885
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    Internship
    • Lac Usc Co Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at INLAND UROLOGY MEDICAL GROUP in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Hydrocele, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

