Overview of Dr. Achal Desai, MD

Dr. Achal Desai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Anderson County Hospital, Providence Medical Center, Saint John Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Desai works at Nephrology Associates - Shawnee in Shawnee, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.