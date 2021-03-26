Dr. Achal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Achal Desai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Anderson County Hospital, Providence Medical Center, Saint John Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Nephrology Associates - Shawnee6850 Hilltop Rd Ste 100, Shawnee, KS 66226 Directions (913) 386-3094Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Anderson County Hospital
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Desai is my husband's nephrologist. He is excellent. We have found him to be patient and understanding. He is also a very good doctor and will do everything that he can to help you with your kidney problems.
- Nephrology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1134123185
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Sardar Patel Medical College
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.