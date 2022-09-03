See All Neurologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Afra Janarious, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Afra Janarious, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Afra Janarious, MD

Dr. Afra Janarious, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Janarious works at HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Janarious' Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists
    802 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 933-2231
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inclusion Body Myositis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Janarious?

    Sep 03, 2022
    I came back to life thanks to her tremendous doctor is my guardian angel. I thank God for putting her in my path
    Xiomara — Sep 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Afra Janarious, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Afra Janarious, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Janarious to family and friends

    Dr. Janarious' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Janarious

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Afra Janarious, MD.

    About Dr. Afra Janarious, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760826580
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afra Janarious, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janarious is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janarious has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janarious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janarious works at HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Janarious’s profile.

    Dr. Janarious has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janarious.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janarious, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janarious appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Afra Janarious, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.