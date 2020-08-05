Dr. Ajai Chari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajai Chari, MD
Dr. Ajai Chari, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Ruttenberg Treatment Center, 10 E 102nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029
My oncologist felt I needed a treatment he could not provide. an appointment was arranged within 2 days and all of my records were sent to him. His fellow called me the morning of the appointment to get a better picture of my health situation so they would be more prepared when I came in. My appointment was at 1 pm and after taking many blood samples for further testing, Dr.. Chari must have spent close to two hours explaining why a different drug would help my myeloma and how we would transition to my new therapy. This doctor changed my outlook concerning my future. It is rare that one gets to be treated by a doctor who is both brilliant and kind. I would also add that everyone on his staff is helpful, kind, and most professional.
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1376560136
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Nyph Columbia
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Mount Sinai Hospital
