Overview of Dr. Ajai Chari, MD

Dr. Ajai Chari, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Chari works at HANDSPORT SURGERY INSTITUTE in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.