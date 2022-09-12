See All Podiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Alan Mauser, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (159)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Alan Mauser, DPM

Dr. Alan Mauser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Humana Specialty Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee

Dr. Mauser works at Louisville Podiatry in Louisville, KY with other offices in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mauser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Podiatry
    2525 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 443-9789
  2. 2
    Blue Mountain Psychiatry
    241 N 13th St, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 253-2500
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Diabetic Foot Care
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (149)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Alan Mauser, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649250010
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Humana Specialty Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee
    Residency

