Dr. Mauser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Mauser, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alan Mauser, DPM
Dr. Alan Mauser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Humana Specialty Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee
Dr. Mauser's Office Locations
Louisville Podiatry2525 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 443-9789
Blue Mountain Psychiatry241 N 13th St, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 253-2500Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Passport Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mauser is the great. He is very knowledgeable, takes time to listen, and no pain procedures. The best podiatrist in KY.
About Dr. Alan Mauser, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1649250010
Education & Certifications
- Humana Specialty Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauser has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauser.
