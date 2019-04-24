Overview of Dr. Amberly Windisch, MD

Dr. Amberly Windisch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY.



Dr. Windisch works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.