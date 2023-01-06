Dr. Amir Alavi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Alavi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Texas Pain Network4323 N Josey Ln Ste 107, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 528-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Alavi is great. His office staff, not so much. They don’t answer the phone. If you do get to talk to someone, they will take a message and you never get a callback. And don’t bother to leave a message on the recording, you won’t get a callback. I don’t like to say any thing bad about his PA, she is great..when she is there. She is either running late or out for some reason. The last two months she was not there for my appointment and I really needed to talk to her.
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alavi has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.
