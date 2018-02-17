See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD

Neurology
3.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD

Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LSU New Orleans Med Sch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Naquin-Chappel works at Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Naquin-Chappel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group
    13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 505, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-1167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tremor

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 17, 2018
    I love this doctor. My symptoms did not lead to a cookie-cutter diagnosis and I felt like Dr. Naquin-Chappel listened to every detail of symptoms I experienced. I have never felt rushed at an appointment and she is a very caring physician.
    Laurie G. in Houston, TX — Feb 17, 2018
    About Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376861237
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • LSU New Orleans Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • University of New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naquin-Chappel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naquin-Chappel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naquin-Chappel works at Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Naquin-Chappel’s profile.

    Dr. Naquin-Chappel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naquin-Chappel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Naquin-Chappel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naquin-Chappel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naquin-Chappel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naquin-Chappel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

