Overview of Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD

Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LSU New Orleans Med Sch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Naquin-Chappel works at Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.