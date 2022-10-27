Dr. Andrew Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ng, MD
Dr. Andrew Ng, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (215) 955-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Thank you Dr. Ng Peter M.
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962667188
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
429 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
