Overview of Dr. Andrew Parker, MD

Dr. Andrew Parker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Parker Ear, Nose and Throat in Norwalk, CT with other offices in New Canaan, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.