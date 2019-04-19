See All Ophthalmologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Anne Floyd, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anne Floyd, MD

Dr. Anne Floyd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.

Dr. Floyd works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Floyd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Office
    7245 E Osborn Rd Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 994-5012
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Goodyear Office
    13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 102, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 209-0020
  3. 3
    Glendale Office
    5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste H3, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 547-2002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2019
    I had cataract surgery on both eyes one week apart. Both went very well with no pain during or after surgery. My sight has improved immensely. I would recommend Dr. Floyd to anyone looking for an excellent cataract surgeon.
    — Apr 19, 2019
    About Dr. Anne Floyd, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023454410
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Moran Eye Ctr University Ut
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Floyd has seen patients for Floaters and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Floyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.

