Dr. Antonela Svetic, MD

Neurology
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Antonela Svetic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Zagrebu / Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Svetic works at Antonela A Svetic MD in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Brain Neurology
    6601 Centerville Business Pkwy Ste 117, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 433-0085
  2. 2
    Healthy Brain Neurology
    3572 Dayton Xenia Rd Ste 217, Beavercreek, OH 45432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 433-0085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Tremor
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Gait Abnormality
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Autonomic Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Dementia
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tension Headache
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chiari's Deformity
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Loss of Taste
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Schwannoma
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Subdural Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2021
    Amazing I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Svetic. She took my diagnosis seriously, helps me so much without pushing pills, looks at my entire body as a system, and is so kind in the process. SCHEDULE WITH HER!
    Haley — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Antonela Svetic, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1245309384
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Zagrebu / Medical College
    Medical Education

    Dr. Antonela Svetic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svetic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Svetic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Svetic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Svetic has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svetic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Svetic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svetic.

