Overview

Dr. Antonela Svetic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Zagrebu / Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Svetic works at Antonela A Svetic MD in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.