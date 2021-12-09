Dr. Antonela Svetic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svetic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonela Svetic, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonela Svetic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Zagrebu / Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Healthy Brain Neurology6601 Centerville Business Pkwy Ste 117, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 433-0085
-
2
Healthy Brain Neurology3572 Dayton Xenia Rd Ste 217, Beavercreek, OH 45432 Directions (937) 433-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Svetic. She took my diagnosis seriously, helps me so much without pushing pills, looks at my entire body as a system, and is so kind in the process. SCHEDULE WITH HER!
About Dr. Antonela Svetic, MD
- Neurology
- English, Croatian
- 1245309384
Education & Certifications
- SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Zagrebu / Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Svetic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Svetic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Svetic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Svetic has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svetic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Svetic speaks Croatian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Svetic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svetic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svetic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svetic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.