Dr. Arpit Patel, DO

Pain Medicine
4.8 (137)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arpit Patel, DO

Dr. Arpit Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Florida Pain Medicine in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL, Ellenton, FL, Wauchula, FL, Wesley Chapel, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Management
    38011 Arbor Ridge Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-2948
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    EXCEL Pain and Spine - Sun City Center
    771 Cypress Village Blvd, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 701-5804
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    EXCEL Pain and Spine - Ellenton
    7032 US Highway 301 N, Ellenton, FL 34222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 701-5804
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    EXCEL Pain and Spine - Wauchula
    326 S 6th Ave, Wauchula, FL 33873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 701-5804
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Florida Pain Medicine
    2553 Windguard Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-2948
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  6. 6
    Florida Pain Medicine
    514 Eichenfeld Dr Ste 202, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  7. 7
    Florida Pain Medicine
    426 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-2948
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • Adventhealth Zephyrhills
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (131)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Arpit Patel, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740569011
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida , ACGME Accredited Pain Medicine Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arpit Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

