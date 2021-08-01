Dr. Arpit Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arpit Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arpit Patel, DO
Dr. Arpit Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Advanced Pain Management38011 Arbor Ridge Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Directions (813) 388-2948Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pm
EXCEL Pain and Spine - Sun City Center771 Cypress Village Blvd, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 701-5804Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
EXCEL Pain and Spine - Ellenton7032 US Highway 301 N, Ellenton, FL 34222 Directions (813) 701-5804Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
EXCEL Pain and Spine - Wauchula326 S 6th Ave, Wauchula, FL 33873 Directions (813) 701-5804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Pain Medicine2553 Windguard Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 388-2948Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Florida Pain Medicine514 Eichenfeld Dr Ste 202, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions
Florida Pain Medicine426 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 388-2948Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I came in Dr Patel’s office I was in a wheelchair in excruciating pain from a fractured sacrum. My husband & I immediately liked his down to earth, compassionate attitude. Dr Patel was confident & determined that he could help me. I trusted him to do what he thought best and that was nerve ablation on my lower back. Dr Patel performed the procedures using local anesthetics in-office with assistance from his professional staff. The pain was lessened by 30% right away and continued to lessen as days went by. It has been 4 months since it was done and I am doing very well. I highly recommend Dr Patel to help you with your chronic pain. Don’t hesitate to make an appointment and you won’t have to sit long in the waiting room. He will listen carefully to what you say, run tests for a diagnoses and will tell you your options. I can honestly say that I’ve never had a doctor this caring who sincerely wants to help you feel better and to get your life back.
About Dr. Arpit Patel, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1740569011
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida , ACGME Accredited Pain Medicine Fellowship
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.