Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD
Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Newport Orthopedic Institute16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 722-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Outstanding. The pain management program has totally handled my significant pain from stenosis. He also diagnosed an issue I was having that is outside his domain and followed up to ensure I was able to get an appointment with the specialist and actually had the appointment moved from March 2023 to Dec 2022. Life saver.
About Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Charlu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charlu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
