Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (46)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD

Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Charlu works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Charlu's Office Locations

  1
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipedema
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Pathological Spine Fracture
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spinal Cord Injury
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Outstanding. The pain management program has totally handled my significant pain from stenosis. He also diagnosed an issue I was having that is outside his domain and followed up to ensure I was able to get an appointment with the specialist and actually had the appointment moved from March 2023 to Dec 2022. Life saver.
    Bronxgal200 — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609980432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charlu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charlu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charlu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charlu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charlu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charlu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charlu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

