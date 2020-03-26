See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Barbara Hessel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (57)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Hessel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Hessel works at Barbara A Hessel MD in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara A Hessel MD
    6915 Yellowstone Blvd Ste 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 275-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 26, 2020
    very-very like this is Dr Barbara Hessel's,,nice women, thes is Dr like help women problem,,corect DR,nice,clean offis,
    Julianna Horvath — Mar 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barbara Hessel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154380095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Acog
    Residency
    • New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
    Internship
    • New Jersey Med, UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Hessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hessel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hessel works at Barbara A Hessel MD in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hessel’s profile.

    Dr. Hessel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hessel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hessel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

