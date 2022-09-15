See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Barry Munn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Munn, MD

Dr. Barry Munn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Munn works at OrthoTLC in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Hoschton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Munn's Office Locations

    Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Gainesville
    655 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 (770) 532-7092
    Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Braselton
    5875 Thompson Ml Rd # 370, Hoschton, GA 30548 (770) 532-7092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Habersham Medical Center
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 15, 2022
    I was taken to NEGA after a trimalleolar fracture several years back. I was told that I needed to go home and let the swelling go down before it could be repaired. Dr. Munn told the hospital he would go ahead and repair it, so I didn't have to go home. He was terrific, and he explained everything he was doing to me. Healing was difficult; I developed an open wound, but Dr. Munn took great care of my ankle. I haven't had trouble with it since.
    Lynn T — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Barry Munn, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609882034
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Dr. Munn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Munn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munn.

