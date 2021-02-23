Dr. Ben Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ben Jacobs, MD
Dr. Ben Jacobs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
Urology1648 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions
- 2 1648 East 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Excellent Very Thorough, Brilliant
About Dr. Ben Jacobs, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1093740300
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
