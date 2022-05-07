Overview

Dr. Benjamin Levitzky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Levitzky works at Gastroenterology Healthcare in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.