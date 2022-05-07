Dr. Benjamin Levitzky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitzky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Levitzky, MD
Dr. Benjamin Levitzky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Gastroenterology2000 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 969-1227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my colonoscopy today at the Newton-Wellesley hospital. Well, the prep is not really pleasant but given that the colonoscopy is the gold standard in detection, it heavily outweighs the unplesantness of the one day prep. All nursing staff were super friendly, made me feel at ease. Dr. Levitzky explained the procedure 10 minutes prior to begin and even got me to laugh with a great joke. The whole procedure took 30 minutes and the results were available immediately. I was sedated and would recommend sedation. The effect of the sedation, for me at least was negligible. I did go about my regular day immediately after discharge except for driving. After discharge, I ate regular, had no bloating or pain. The thought of a colonoscopy is certainly not pleasant but I thank Dr. Levitzky and all of the Newton Wellesley GI Nurses for this quick, effective and mind easing (given my family history) procedure and the superb care they have given me.
About Dr. Benjamin Levitzky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457392714
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdtn
- Boston Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Levitzky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitzky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitzky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitzky works at
Dr. Levitzky has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitzky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitzky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitzky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitzky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitzky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.