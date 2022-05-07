See All Gastroenterologists in Newton, MA
Dr. Benjamin Levitzky, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Levitzky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Levitzky works at Gastroenterology Healthcare in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newton-Wellesley Hospital Gastroenterology
    2000 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Enteritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Enteritis

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 07, 2022
    I had my colonoscopy today at the Newton-Wellesley hospital. Well, the prep is not really pleasant but given that the colonoscopy is the gold standard in detection, it heavily outweighs the unplesantness of the one day prep. All nursing staff were super friendly, made me feel at ease. Dr. Levitzky explained the procedure 10 minutes prior to begin and even got me to laugh with a great joke. The whole procedure took 30 minutes and the results were available immediately. I was sedated and would recommend sedation. The effect of the sedation, for me at least was negligible. I did go about my regular day immediately after discharge except for driving. After discharge, I ate regular, had no bloating or pain. The thought of a colonoscopy is certainly not pleasant but I thank Dr. Levitzky and all of the Newton Wellesley GI Nurses for this quick, effective and mind easing (given my family history) procedure and the superb care they have given me.
    Albert B. — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Levitzky, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457392714
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clin Fdtn
    • Boston Med Center
    • Temple University School of Medicine
