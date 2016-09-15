Dr. Bedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharminder Bedi, MD
Overview of Dr. Bharminder Bedi, MD
Dr. Bharminder Bedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bedi's Office Locations
- 1 11814 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 985-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedi?
Dr. Bedi is the best Psychiatrist I have ever gone to. I was misdiagnosed by several doctors and this is the only doctor who diagnosed me properly and I am in better health than I ever have been. Dr. Bedi is a brilliant doctor and I would highly recommend him. Dr. Bedi's treatment plan has completely turned my life around.
About Dr. Bharminder Bedi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1699845446
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedi accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedi has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.